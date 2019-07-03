Nikki Bella Says Artem Chigvintsev Will "Make an Amazing Father" One Day

Getting serious?!

Nikki Bella made an adorable confession today on her and Brie Bella's Bellas Podcast. The cute comments came while the Total Bellas stars were gushing over Nikki's beau, Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev.

"And can we just say, how cute is Artem with Birdie?" Nikki said, referencing Brie's adorable daughter Birdie Joe Danielson.

"They're very cute together," Brie confirmed.

"And she loves him…he's going to make an amazing father," Nikki gushed.

"Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa," Brie responded. "You just said he's going to make an amazing father!"

"Not to me, it could be to anyone," Nikki quickly replied.

"Oh gosh here we go!" Brie laughed.

Nikki and Artem confirmed their romance back in March but have yet to put a label on their relationship, despite showing off adorable PDA on social media and in public.