Amazon Prime Day 2019: Everything You Need to Know

by Katherine Riley | Sun., Jul. 14, 2019 8:30 AM
It's almost here, folks. That's right, Amazon Prime Day starts at midnight! And this year, it runs a full 48 hours July 15-16. So here's your guide to making the most out of the Cyber Monday of Summer.
When does Prime Day start?
Prime Day begins at midnight PT on Monday, July 15, and will conclude at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16.
Do I need an Amazon Prime Member to participate?
To get the best deals, yes, you'll definitely want to sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership.
Amazon offers three different levels of membership depending on your shopping needs. If you're just looking to get in on Prime Day deals, Amazon offers a free 30-day trial to all customers upon their first sign-up, so that's one way to go. If you're looking for more, Amazon offers a Prime monthly subscription for just $13 a month.
Personally, we recommend the annual membership for $119—you save almost $40!
How does Amazon Prime Day work?
Many products will be on sale throughout the duration of Prime Day, but if the fun is the flash deals. But you gotta be quick. These are serious flash sales and once an item sells out, it's gone.
We recommend you download the Amazon app and install Amazon Assistant to create and receive notifications for the deals and products you want so you won't miss a thing!
Extra Bonuses:
• Get $10 when you sign into the Amazon app for the first time—and another $10 credit after your first in-app purchase.
• Get $10 off your next order of $50 or more when you install Amazon Assistant.
• Spend $10 at Whole Foods—either in-store or on Prime Now—between July 3 and 16 and get $10 for Amazon Prime Day.
• Prime Day Launches: Shop new products just for Prime members, for a limited time.
We'll keep you updated on great pre-sale finds as Prime Day approaches, like the items below!
Prime members can save $100 on the Fire TV Recast, which is a DVR that lets you watch and record over-the-air TV at home with Fire TV or Echo Show, or on-the-go with a compatible mobile device—with no monthly fees.
With the Fire TV experience built-in, enjoy Alexa skills, tens of thousands of channels and apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, Showtime, Starz and more.
Echo Input adds Alexa to an external speaker and connects via 3.5mm audio cable or Bluetooth.
Article continues below
Designed with kids in mind: They can ask Alexa to play music, hear stories, call approved friends and family, and explore a world of kid-friendly skills.
Alexa can show you more; This compact 5.5-inch smart display is ready to help manage your day, entertain at a glance and connect you to friends and family.
—Originally published July 8, 2019 at 3:00 a.m. PT
