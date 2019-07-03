Kelly Ripa Claps Back After Mark Consuelos Is Accused of Skipping Out on Family Time

Don't mess with Kelly Ripa's family!

The Live With Kelly and Ryan host is clapping back at a social media user who accused Mark Consuelos of skipping out on time with his wife and kids. This accusation came after Ripa posted a photo of her husband enjoying time in the water while on vacation.

"An actor prepares...........for the end of vacation," the Daytime Emmy winner captioned the photo of a shirtless Consuelos in the water.

In response to the post, many fans and family friends (like Lisa Rinna) thanked Ripa in the comments for sharing the photo. One social media user, however, didn't seem pleased with the content.