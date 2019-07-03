Dacre Montgomery: I Put Every Drop of Energy Into Billy for Stranger Things Season 3

Forget fireworks, we know your July 4 will be spent indoors with Stranger Things. And—spoiler alert—you'll be making the right choice.

This season of Stranger Things is firing on all cylinders. We can't tell you too much for fear of being sent to the Netflix Upside Down, but we can share it's a big season for season two addition Billy, played by Dacre Montgomery. Montgomery, known for his role in the Power Rangers movie reboot, described his season arc as "really creatively fulfilling."

"I think to just have that meaty sort of space in a storyline that the Duffers have spoken about I think just speaks so much to their promises that they make the cast and the creative freedom that they give the cast. It's a really special thing to be a part of," Montgomery told E! News.