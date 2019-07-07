How to Get Laura Dern's Big Little Waves

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Oh, Big Little Lies. While we are grateful we don't have deal with the problems our TV heroines face, we sure do love their luxe lifestyle. And the BLL stars' fabulous hair follows them IRL too. Fortunately, that's one thing we regular folk can attain. To get a head-start, we sat down with celebrity hairstylist Creighton Bowman, who does hair for tress-blessed babes Laura Dern and Connie Britton, among others. Here are his tips, tricks and product recommendations to get those summer waves we all love.

What got you into hairstyling?

They offered it as an off-campus elective when I was in high school, and a bunch of us took it so we could get off campus. Then it supported me living in Europe; I'd offer haircuts on the beach for American exchange students.

And how did you get into working with celebrities?

I was a beauty editor for Cosmo Girl magazine, and I owned a salon in New York. Bryce Dallas Howard was a client and when she did The Village, that was my first press junket.