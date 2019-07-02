Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie and More Celebs Steal the Show at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

Lights, camera... fashion!

After the fabulous celebrity weddings (and bridal fashion) that took place last weekend, our attention is now on Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. From Priyanka Chopra and her hubby Nick Jonas to Margot Robbie and Mandy Moore , stars from all over are rising to the occasion.

"Channeling the inner goddess in all of us," Céline Dion shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of her ultra-glam and daring ensemble that she wore to the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/2020 show.

Along with her dazzling (and dreamy) cream-colored dress, she turned heads in a more dramatic outfit yesterday, July 1. She rocked black dominatrix-like boots, a cheeky halter dress and an over-the-top fascinator.

While no one can compare to the legendary singer and rising style icon, the This Is Us actress is most certainly cementing her place in the fashion industry. Wearing a striking blue cape dress at the Dundas Fall 2020 Haute Couture Fashion show, the brunette beauty bewitched everyone with her outfit and equally mesmerizing makeup look.