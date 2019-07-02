Why Lindsay Lohan Is Still Searching for the Perfect Comeback

The problem, as she sees it, is that no one can look past her checkered past. "I think there's a misconception that people still have about me, and I think it's unfortunate," she told Variety ahead of Beach Club's launch. "Hopefully, this will change people's perception once and for all." Unfortunately, the most anyone could muster when it came to Lohan and the show was an unenthusiastic shrug.

And therein lies, perhaps, the true problem. As Lohan attempts to find new avenues of work—of which there always will be something in some shape or another, of this we're almost certain—it seems the idea of what we want from her has most certainly shifted. As Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club proved, audiences want something from her with a little bit of juice, while she's worked hard to make her life drama-free.

"I love working with kids and I love giving back," she told Paper, but "people don't like talking about the good stuff. It's really crazy to me and makes me really sad. A lot of people do a lot of good things for other people, and it's like a flash in the pan, where if it's something negative it sticks with you forever."

At only 33, she remains a woman with plenty of career goals—"To work with Martin Scorsese. Work with Steven Spielberg. I don't know," she told Variety. "I think goals are limitless, and there's always going to be something new that I want to do"—dedicated to proving that she's truly righted her ship. In the end, the reality show just wasn't the right fit.

"I just want to make people happy," she told the trade publication, "and I want to stay happy."

Here's hoping her focus remains squarely on the latter in her pursuit of the right comeback vehicle that'll finally fulfill the former.