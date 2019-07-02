Best Fourth of July Sales 2019: Wayfair, Urban Outfitters & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Ahh, Fourth of July. So many ways to celebrate: the parades, the barbecues, the fireworks, and of course, the sales! This year, your favorite brands are offering deep discounts as dazzling as sparklers. We've rounded up the best sales so you can partake in America's other pastime: Getting a great deal!

Happy shopping, America!

6pm

SHOP NOW: Save up to 75% off on Sam Edelman, Cole Haan, Nine West, Puma and more.

Anthropologie

SHOP NOW: Take an extra 50% off sale items at Anthro's Summer Tag Sale.

Bare Necessities

SHOP NOW: Score up to 70% off and free shipping on all swimwear, up to 50% off bras, 25% off panties and 30% off shapewear; plus free 2-Day shipping on orders over $70.