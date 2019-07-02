Brad Pitt Thinks He's Aging Out of Hollywood: "It's a Younger Man's Game"

Is Brad Pitt ready to step away from Hollywood, permanently?

Over the past few years, the Oscar winner has been taking time out of the spotlight, focusing instead on family life and producing projects. Later this month, Pitt returns to the big screen in Quentin Tarantino's highly-anticipated film, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. Ahead of the movie's release, Pitt is opening up about the entertainment industry in his candid cover story interview for GQ Australia's July/August issue, released Tuesday.

"I'm behind the camera on the producing side and I enjoy that a lot," the 55-year-old star tells the outlet. "But I keep doing less and less. I really believe that overall it's a younger man's game – not that there aren't substantial parts for older characters – I just feel, the game itself, it'll move on naturally. There will be a natural selection to it all."