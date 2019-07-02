Roger Federer Admits He Used to Mix Up His Twins in Vogue's 73 Questions

Even champions make mistakes.

Roger Federer proved this to be true during a recent interview for Vogue's 73 Questions.

While gearing up for Wimbledon, the 37-year-old tennis pro admitted he used to mix up his identical twins.

"I used to sometimes if I couldn't see their face right away," he said when asked if he ever got them confused. "But no, nowadays I'm a pro. Of course, I can tell them apart."

The star athlete actually has two sets of twins with his wife Mirka Federer. He has two 9-year-old daughters, Myla Federer and Charlene Federer, and two 5-year-old sons, Lenny Federer and Leo Federer.

In terms of what he's learned from his little ones, Federer says they've taught him "patience and snuggling again"—adding that "it's been the best." As for what he hopes to pass down to his kids, the champ said he wants to teach them "everything I know and more."

"I love them so much," he gushed.