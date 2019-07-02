Lindsay Lohan Celebrates Her 33rd Birthday With a Naked Selfie

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jul. 2, 2019 5:03 AM

Lindsay Lohan

Instagram

Happy birthday, Lindsay Lohan!

The actress turned 33 years old on Tuesday.

To ring in the new year, the Mean Girls star took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself in her birthday suit. The naked selfie showed Lohan sitting on the floor while holding up her phone and wearing nothing other than a few pieces of jewelry. She then captioned the snapshot with a bow and a cake emoji.

In addition, the Freaky Friday star danced her way into the new age and posted a video of herself showing off some moves.

"#DotheLilo," she said, referencing her signature step. 

What's more, the celeb enjoyed a pre-birthday dinner with her pals. The Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club star posted a video of herself dining at a restaurant in Mykonos. The table setting even featured some adorable pop-up décor.

Last year was certainly a big one for the star. From debuting her MTV show to starting a viral dance craze, the reality star had plenty of memorable moments.

Lindsay Lohan Has Only Ever Auditioned for 2 Movies

It looks like 33 is already set to be a big year, too. Just last month, she hinted that new music was on the way and tweeted that she was "hard at work."

Cheers to a new year!

