July 2019 Celeb Book Club Picks From Reese Witherspoon & More

  • By
    &

by Katherine Riley | Tue., Jul. 2, 2019 3:00 AM

E-Comm: July Book Club, Reese Witherspoon, Jenna Bush Hager

You can never have too many good books. We've already shared our growing list of must-have beach reads and books by boss ladies we love. But of course, we must keep up with what novels, memoirs and nonfiction our favorite stars are soaking up this summer too. Fortunately, many bookworm celebs have their own book clubs with plenty of recommendations to keep our libraries stacked.

From Andrew Luck to Reese Witherspoon, here's a sample of stars' July 2019 book club picks. (You can also check out their June 2019 selections.)

Ecomm, July Celeb Book Club, Evvie Drake Starts Over, Linda Holmes

Amazon

Jenna Bush Hager

For #ReadWithJenna's July pic, JBH went with the rom-com Evvie Drake Starts Over by Linda Holmes. But don't expect your typical chick-lit. "In a lot of romantic comedies, you kind of know exactly what's going to happen," Jenna says. "You know exactly the character's motivation, which is to find the guy. And really, I think [Evvie's] motivation is to find herself. And to me that felt really empowering and fresh."

SHOP NOW: $18 at Amazon

Ecomm, July Celeb Book Club, Whisper Network, Chandler Baker

Amazon

Reese Witherspoon

Reese's Hello Sunshine Book Club is known for picking page-turners you can't put down, and her July selection is no exception. Whisper Network by Chandler Baker is, as Reese describes, "a workplace murder mystery that happens in today's #MeToo era. It's honest, timely and completely thrilling—I was so surprised to find out who the murderer was!" Can she pick 'em or what?

SHOP NOW: $19 at Amazon

Ecomm, July Celeb Book Club, Caramelo, Sandra Cisneros

Amazon

Andrew Luck

The Indianapolis Colts QB started his club to share his love of books with readers of all levels. His Veteran Pick (for more seasoned readers) for July 2019 is Caramelo by Sandra Cisneros. (Rookie Readers can check out The Land of Stories: The Wishing Spell by Chris Colfer. Yes, that Chris Colfer.)

SHOP NOW: $12 at Amazon

Ecomm, July Celeb Book Club, The Importance of Music to Girls, Lavinia Greenlaw

Amazon

Florence Welch

Florence says Lavinia Greenlaw's memoir The Importance of Music to Girls "explores how music forms a backdrop to our lives and shapes the person we grow to be, as well as the adventures we find ourselves in." Bonus: If you're going to Florence + the Machine's BST Hyde Park show on July 13, you can take part in an IRL book discussion with Florence and fellow Between Two Books Club members.

SHOP NOW: $18 at Amazon

