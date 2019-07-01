90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Twist?! Why Was Paul's Application for Citizenship Denied?

Jealousy, acts of war and no mosquito nets? It all went down on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Now in Brazil, sans the multiple bags he had to sacrifice to get there on time, Paul continued to squabble with Karine over money and baby supplies. The real shock came when he received a response to his application for citizenship in Brazil—he was denied. And it wasn't just any denial, he was denied for "crime of terrorism, genocide, crime against humanity and war crimes."

"It's beyond f—king me," he said.

And he has 10 days to leave Brazil. That's when Paul ran away from the cameras.

"Karine's going to be heartbroken," he said.

Could it be his past criminal record or a mistake?

Meanwhile…