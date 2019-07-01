12 Reasons Stranger Things 3 Is the Best Season So Far

We assume you're already excited for season three of Stranger Things, which finally makes its long-awaited debut this week, but get yourself a little more excited.

We're pretty sure season three is the show's best season so far in pretty much every way possible, and we've got a whole bunch of reasons why. Unfortunately (or fortunately) there's very little about what happens this season that we're allowed to even speak about, so we can't give you all of our reasons (yet), so what follows is a fully spoiler-free list of things you're going to love about the eight episodes that are dropping on Thursday.