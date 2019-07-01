Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Sit Front Row at Dior's Star-Studded Fashion Show

Oh là là!

Christian Dior showcased its Fall-Winter 2019-2020 Haute Couture collection in Paris on Monday, and several stars came out to view all the high-end looks.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were just two of the celebrities in attendance. The Quantico actress wore an emerald green dress that was cinched at the waist with a black belt. Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers band member donned a black jacket with a bright blue floral design. The appearance came just days after the two attended the wedding of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in Provence. So, they have certainly been busy!

The husband and wife duo sat front row with several other A-listers, including Gal Gadot, Shailene Woodley and Elisabeth Moss. Still, these weren't the only celebs in attendance. Olivia Palermo was also there along with Jenna Coleman, Maya Thurman and Coco Rocha. Of course, it wouldn't be Fashion Week without Anna Wintour, who attended the show, as well.