Kris and Kylie Jenner Get Candid About Motherhood, Privacy and Their Bond

Like mother, like daughter!

In honor of the July/August issue of Harper's Bazaar Arabia, famed mother and daughter Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner powerfully posed together for the cover while inviting readers into—as Kris put it— their "incredibly strong" bond.

"When I became a mother, my perspective on life completely changed, and so did how I look at my own mom and appreciate all the things that she's done for me," the Kylie Cosmetics mogul said about her mom. "Now I can understand the way that she feels about me, the way that she loves me, and how strong her love is for all her kids, because of how obsessed I am with Stormi [Webster]," she said of her 1-year-old daughter, with whom she and her mom posed for the youngster's first magazine cover.

Kris weighed in on the topic, telling the magazine, "We've always been very connected emotionally and spiritually and have this incredibly strong bond. But I think as we both get older, our relationship shifts a bit. And for me, I just want her to know that I'm always here to guide her and help her with whatever she needs, rather than it always being, you know, the way it used to be back in the day. Our relationship changes every few years."