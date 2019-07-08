SUNDAYS
Little P Is All Grown Up! See Penelope Disick's Sweetest Family Moments as We Celebrate Her 7th Birthday

by Johnni Macke | Mon., Jul. 8, 2019 9:00 AM

Penelope Disick

And just like that...little P is seven years old!

Today, Penelope Disick AKA the first Kardashian granddaughter, and Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's only daughter, turns seven and where has the time gone? It seems like just yesterday fans first met Penelope and now, all of a sudden she's inching closer and closer to being 10!

OK, she is still a few years away from that milestone, but we are still a little in shock that P is already this old. Throughout her life, she has always gotten a lot of love from her parents and her brothers, not to mention all of her aunts and grandma Kris Jenner.

She is super fashionable, has lots of sass and is practically her mom's mini me, which are just some of the reasons we love celebrating her birthday every year.

Plus, who doesn't love the fact that Penelope is also BFFs with her cousin North West? Together they are even cuter...if that's even possible.

Since today is all about Penelope, why not take a look back at her sweetest family moments over the past few years?

Thanks to Kourt and Scott's co-parenting skills, the birthday girl and her two brothers, Mason and Reign, have a ton of fun as a family unit. Oh, and of course they document all of their adventures for us to ooh and aah over, too.

Take a look at P's best family moments below and get ready to wish you were part of the Disick-Kardashian clan once again.

Happy birthday, Penelope! Keep being so darn cute.

Mason Disick, Penelope Disick

Instagram / Scott Disick

Kick Back

Mason and Penelope are doing summer the right way! "My floating angels," Scott wrote on Instagram. 

Kourtney Kardashian, North West, Penelope Disick

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Seafarers

Just Kourtney, Penelope and North serving looks on a boat in Costa Rica! 

Scott Disick, Penelope Disick,

Instagram / Scott Disick

Beaming

How sweet are these two? "I use 2 post lots of pics of my cars, but now I post a lot of pics of my kids. I guess I found my real love and passion," Scott wrote on Instagram. 

Scott Disick, Penelope Disick, Mason Disick,

Instagram / Scott Disick

Quality Time

Selfie time! Scott, Mason and Penelope pose for a quick photo en route to Water World. 

Penelope Disick, Instagram

Instagram / Scott Disick

Weekend Vibe

"Lazy day for p and her protector," Scott captioned this serene shot of his daughter chilling out on her dad's couch with the family dog.  

Scott Disick, Penelope Disick

Instagram

Backseat Selfie

Penelope takes a ride with dad! 

Scott Disick, Reign Disick, Family

Instagram / Scott Disick

Cuddles

Aw! Scott and Reign kick back on the couch. 

Scott Disick, Penelope Disick, Family

Instagram / Scott Disick

Ahhh!

Penelope and her dad get silly for this selfie featuring something slimy and a matching pair of surprised faces. 

Scott Disick, Reign Disick, Family

Instagram / Scott Disick

Too Cool

Scott and Reign chill out on an outdoor lounge chair looking content as can be. 

Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick,

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

A Sibling Swim

Mason, Penelope and Reign take a dip! "happy," Kourtney captioned the photo

Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Mason Disick, Reign Disick

Instagram

Happy Place

Italy is more fun when you have your BFFs by your side!

Reign Disick

Instagram

Peace!

"Yes yall it's me reigny," Scott shared.

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Reign Disick

Instagram

Bali Bunch

The former couple proved once again that they are winning at co-parenting while on vacation in Bali in 2019.

Scott Disick, Mason Disick, Instagram

Instagram/Scott Disick

Cooling Off

Scott Disick gave his Instagram followers a peek into what looks like an equal-parts fun and relaxing father-son moment between himself and his oldest, 9-year-old Mason Disick. "my love," Scott captioned the photo with a heart eye emoji. 

Reign Disick, Scott Disick

Instagram/Scott Disick

Guys on the Go!

"All the way up with my little reign," wrote Scott, captioning a goofy snapshot of himself and Reign Disick—his and Kourtney Kardashian's youngest—saying hello to the camera during a cozy looking plane ride. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

Lazy Sunday

"good morning," Kourtney captioned this adorable photo, which pictures the mom of three hanging out in bed with her two younger kids, Reign and Penelope Disick. A good morning indeed! 

Penelope Disick, True Thompson, Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

Cousin Love!

Kourtney shared this sweet picture of Penelope balancing Khloe Kardashian's daughter in her lap on True Thompson's first birthday. 

Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

Pint-Sized Boss

"CEO of @poosh," wrote Kourtney, captioning this adorable personality pic featuring her daughter Penelope front and center. 

Scott Disick, Reign Disick

Instagram/Scott Disick

Just Chillin'

Scott shared a sweet snap of Reign hanging out on Dad's couch one Saturday in March. "Peace and ❤️ from Reigny," he captioned the photo on Instagram.

Scott Disick, Penelope Disick, Instagram

Instagram/Scott Disick

Father-Daughter Bonding

Scott also spent some quality time with his daughter Penelope recently. Captioning a photo of the 6-year-old sporting a pair of pink cowgirl boots and a huge grin, he wrote, "My little dumpling  �� ❤️."

Scott Disick, Penelope Disick, Instagram

Instagram/Scott Disick

Twinning!

Scott and Penelope look extra related posing side-by-side in matching sweatsuits. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Disick, Instagram

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

Winter Wonderland

Kourtney and Reign enjoy a (slightly belated) white Christmas. "What a night ✨," Kourtney wrote, captioning a photo series shared to Instagram Dec. 26. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Penelope Disick

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

"Coparenting"

Kourtney's Instagram caption basically said it all. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Disick, Cabo

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

Fun in the Sun

Kourtney and Reign took Cabo! 

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick

Instagram

Thanksgiving Love

The Kardashian-Disick clan had a Thanksgiving sleepover this year, because they know how to do holidays right.

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Mason Disick, Reign Disick, Family

Instagram

Surfs Up

Kourtney and Scott goofed off while in Bali with their wild bunch in November.

Scott Disick, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick, Family

Instagram

Beachin

Scott hung out with his two oldest kids and his niece, North, in October at the beach and they looked like they had a blast.

Kourtney Kardashian, Mason Disick, Family

Instagram

Mini Me

Halloween 2018 was all about Austin Powers for Kourtney and her ride or die, Mason, who was Dr. Evil.

Scott Disick, Mason Disick, Family

Instagram

Travel Buddy

"Soul mate," Scott captioned this snap with his eldest son, Mason.

Scott Disick, Mason Disick, Family

Instagram

Vacation Dudes

Scott hung out with his OG son, Mason, while on vacation this summer.

Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Mother-Daughter

Instagram

Bikini Babes

Over the summer, Kourtney bonded with her No. 1 gal, Penelope, while boating around Italy and we're officially jealous.

Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Family

Instagram

Nap Time

Come on, could these two be any cuter?

Kourtney Kardashian, Mason Disick, Family

Instagram

Gelato or Bust

While in Italy, Kourtney made sure she had some daily gelato time in with her eldest son, Mason.

Scott Disick, Reign Disick, Family

Instagram

Little Man & Pops

Scott and Reign shared a sweet moment together in this photo and it's freaking adorable.

Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Disick, Family

Instagram

Mickey Lover

Kourtney took a minute to show Mickey Mouse some love during a family trip to Disneyland.

Scott Disick, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick, Family

Instagram

Dad Trip

In May, Scott took his three amigos to St. Barts and they were all about the fun.

Scott Disick, Mason Disick, Family

Instagram

Water Warriors

Mason and Scott took to the sea during their family vacay this past year and as you can see they were too cool for school.

Scott Disick, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick, Family

Instagram

Jet Life

You can't go on a family trip with Scott and not fly in style.

Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Family

Instagram

Bonded

Be still our hearts!

Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Mother-Daughter

Instagram

Stairway to Heaven

What's better than working out? Working out with your kiddos, duh.

Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Mother-Daughter

Instagram

Kiss Kiss

Penelope can't stop her mom from giving her kisses, no matter how old she gets.

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick, Family

Instagram

Fast and Furious

One year, Reign and Mason celebrated their joint birthdays with a Fast & Furious bash and we're so in on this party theme.

Kourtney Kardashian, Christmas Card, Reign Disick, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

Merry Christmas

In 2017, the Kardashian family posted bits and pieces of their Christmas card throughout the month of December and this snap perfectly embodies Kourt and her kids.

Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Disick, Family

Instagram

Snuggles

Reign and Kourt snuggled up together in this snap and our hearts are so happy.

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick, Family

Instagram

Superhero Family

The happy family joined forces for a group Avengers costume for Halloween and it was a super (hero) hit.

Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Family

Instagram

Sibling Love

"Unconditional love," Kourtney captioned this sweet snap and we couldn't have said it better ourselves.

Kourtney Kardashian, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick, Family

Instagram

Mother's Gratitude

"I thank God every morning for these three little angels who changed my heart forever. I feel incredibly blessed to be their mommy," Kourtney wrote with this photo in 2017. "Happy Mother's Day to all mothers raising our future."

Kourtney Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram

Silly Faces

"Gosh mom, staaap!" — Mason, probably.

