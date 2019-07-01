Lifetime Is Bringing Catherine Oxenberg's Story to Life With NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Nightmare

Law & Order: SVU sort of went there, now Lifetime is fully going there with a TV movie based on the NXIVM story. Lifetime's NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Nightmare (the working title), follows the true story of Catherine Oxenberg and her fight to save daughter India from what Lifetime describes as a "dangerous sex cult."

Andrea Roth of Rescue Me fame will play Catherine. Twilight and Nurse Jackie veteran Peter Facinelli is set to play Keith Raniere, Jasper Polish will play Catherine's daughter India and Sara Fletcher will take on the role of Smallville star and NXIVM associate Allison Mack.