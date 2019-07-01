Everything We Know About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Private Christening for Archie

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jul. 1, 2019 10:32 AM
It's been almost two months since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their son, Archie Harrison, into the world, which means the child's christening isn't too far off.
But for royal admirers hoping to see an adorable family photo or two, they shouldn't hold their breath. According to The Sunday Times, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning a "private" baptism for their little one. While the service is always private, fans sometimes get to see the royal family members arrive for the big event—just as they did for the christenings of Prince William and Kate Middleton's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
"It is not that different as all royal christenings are private," royal expert Marlene Koenig tells E! News. "It really should not matter to the public, although the tabloid press will wander into the conversation and criticize the couple for their decision to have the christening at the private chapel in Windsor Castle."
The Palace has yet to confirm or deny these reports.
If the rumor is true, it shouldn't come as a huge surprise to Harry and Meghan's fans. After all, the couple kept the details about the child's birth plans private. In addition, fans have rarely seen the royals' bundle of joy since his birth.
Royal admirers will also recall Meghan was baptized in a private ceremony just before she tied the knot with Harry. What's more, the two have been known to go against royal protocol.
Still, fans are curious about the big day. For a breakdown of what we know so far, read on below:
theroyalfamily via Instagram
When is the christening? According to reports, the private service will take place this weekend.
Where is the christening? The christening is expected to be held at the private chapel in Windsor Castle. According to Koenig, the couple likely had to ask to hold the baptism there as the chapel was "largely destroyed by the 1992 fire" and later rebuilt.
Why will it be private? Even though Archie's parents live in the public eye, sources tell The Sunday Times the duke and duchess consider him a "private citizen" and feel strongly about "shielding" him.
Is this the first time a royal baptism has been private? Nope! Koenig tells E! News that both Prince Andrew and Prince Edward's baptism were private.
In fact, Koenig says it was "largely unusual" for William and Kate to allow the press to be there for the family's arrival and departure.
Who are the godparents? This has yet to be revealed. There was some initial speculation that George Clooney or Amal Clooney would make the list. After all, the couple attended Harry and Meghan's royal wedding, and the barrister hosted a baby shower for the duchess. However, the actor has since shot down these rumors.
What will Archie wear on the big day? Koenig tells E! News Archie will wear the same christening gown his cousins have worn. The gown is a replica of the original, which was made in 1841 for the christening of Queen Victoria's eldest daughter, Victoria, Princess Royal, and was worn by several members of the royal family, including Harry, William, Charles and Her Majesty. After years of wear, The Queen retired the garment and commissioned Angela Kelly to make a handmade replica. James, Viscount Severn was the first to wear the new garment at a christening held in a private chapel at Windsor Castle.
Will there be any cute photos? If the royal couple follows tradition, then they may release an official portrait after the christening.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?