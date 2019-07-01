EXCLUSIVE!

Things Get Awkward on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way When Jihoon Learns About His Sleeping Arrangement

Deavan and Jihoon met online, three months later they met in person, and weeks later they were expecting a child together. Now, they're back together—with Jihoon's parents and Deavan's daughter—trying to make it all work on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

In the exclusive sneak peek above, Jihoon and his parents have made it from South Korea to Las Vegas for the combined family trip. Deavan, 22, lives with her family in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is hoping to win over Jihoon's parents so they bless their marriage, allowing them to begin their life together in Korea. And in the clip above, Jihoon is learning the lay of the land when it comes to Deavan and her daughter, Drascilla.

"She has to sleep in the middle tonight," Deavan tells Jihoon about the sleeping arrangements.

"Tonight?" he asks. "Las Vegas, first night. Tonight?"

Yep. Their first night together in a while and they're going to have a toddler in the bed with them.

"When I watch the American movies, daughter and son, they has a bed," Jihoon says. "Dad say good night. Goodnight kiss, and another room."

"Well, yeah, she's never not slept with me," Deavan says. "I slept with my parents until I was 7."

So, how do they have "our time"?

"You just go in another room," Deavan says.

Click play on the video above to see the whole awkward interaction.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.

