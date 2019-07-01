Meet CBS's First Love Island US Contestants

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jul. 1, 2019 6:34 AM

Love Island

CBS

Do you have room in your life for another reality show full of attractive singles looking for love? CBS sure hopes so, because they're introducing the US version of the hit UK series Love Island with a special 90-minute episode on Tuesday, July 9. New one-hour episodes following every weeknight through Wednesday, Aug. 7.

For those unfamiliar with the hit reality show (the original is on Hulu), Love Island begins with a group of contestants—Islanders—in a beautiful location (Fiji for CBS). Every few days the islanders couple-up, and those who fail to find a partner to couple-up with risk being dumped from the competition. The road to romance isn't always an easy one. CBS will introduce new contestants and dramatic twists in the competition as it continues weekly. Viewers at home have a chance to shape the competition with the Love Island app. The app also has exclusive content.

Arielle Vandenberg serves as host. Meet the first 11 Islanders below. More will be introduced and announced as the season airs.

Love Island

CBS

Zac Mirabelli

Age: 22

Location: Chicago

Occupation: Grocery story cashier

He's looking for someone trustworthy, supportive and goofy.

Celebrity crush: Rachel McAdams

Weston Richey

Age: 25

Location: Dallas

Occupation: Photographer

He's looking for someone with beauty on the inside and out, a great smile is the key to winning him over

Fun fact: He built his own house

Michael Yi

Age: 29

Location: Miami

Occupation: Model

He can't describe his ideal partner, but maintains he'll know it when he sees her

Celebrity crush: Jennifer Garner

Yamen Sanders

Age: 24

Location: Los Angeles

Occupation: Real estate agent

Friends describe him as the life of the party who gives great advice

Celebrity crush: Amber Rose

Cashel Barnett

Age: 27

Location: Sacramento, California

Occupation: Model and musician

He's looking for a funny girl

Celebrity crush: Tina Fey

Kyra Green

Age: 22

Location: Los Angeles

Occupation: Musician

She's looking for someone with a skater, artistic vibe.

Celebrity crush: Johnny Depp

Alexandra Stewart

Age: 25

Location: Los Angeles

Occupation: Publicist

She's looking for a romantic, compassionate, supportive (and preferably tall) man.

Celebrity crush: Liam Hemsworth

 

Alana Morrison

Age: 21

Location: New Haven, Connecticut

Occupation: College student

She's never had a boyfriend, but she's looking for a funny and goofy guy.

Celebrity crush: Odell Beckham Jr.

Mallory Santic

Age: 25

Location: Vancouver, Washington

Occupation: Analyst for Nike

She's looking for someone who is motivated, independent, fun, wild and spontaneous

Biggest pet peeve in a partner: Loud chewer

Caroline "Caro" Viehweg

Age: 21

Location: Los Angeles

Occupation: Marketing student

She's looking for a spiritual, loving, friendly, funny and authentic guy

Celebrity crush: The Rock

Elizabeth Weber

Age: 24

Location: New York City

Occupation: Advertising executive

Loves: Traveling, mystery movies, beach volleyball and rollerblading

Celebrity crush: Shawn Mendes

Love Island premieres Tuesday, July 9 at 8 p.m. on CBS. New episodes air every weeknight through Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. on CBS.

