Meet CBS's First Love Island US Contestants

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jul. 1, 2019 6:34 AM
Do you have room in your life for another reality show full of attractive singles looking for love? CBS sure hopes so, because they're introducing the US version of the hit UK series Love Island with a special 90-minute episode on Tuesday, July 9. New one-hour episodes following every weeknight through Wednesday, Aug. 7.
For those unfamiliar with the hit reality show (the original is on Hulu), Love Island begins with a group of contestants—Islanders—in a beautiful location (Fiji for CBS). Every few days the islanders couple-up, and those who fail to find a partner to couple-up with risk being dumped from the competition. The road to romance isn't always an easy one. CBS will introduce new contestants and dramatic twists in the competition as it continues weekly. Viewers at home have a chance to shape the competition with the Love Island app. The app also has exclusive content.
Arielle Vandenberg serves as host. Meet the first 11 Islanders below. More will be introduced and announced as the season airs.
Age: 22
Location: Chicago
Occupation: Grocery story cashier
He's looking for someone trustworthy, supportive and goofy.
Celebrity crush: Rachel McAdams
Age: 25
Location: Dallas
Occupation: Photographer
He's looking for someone with beauty on the inside and out, a great smile is the key to winning him over
Fun fact: He built his own house
Age: 29
Location: Miami
Occupation: Model
He can't describe his ideal partner, but maintains he'll know it when he sees her
Celebrity crush: Jennifer Garner
Age: 24
Location: Los Angeles
Occupation: Real estate agent
Friends describe him as the life of the party who gives great advice
Celebrity crush: Amber Rose
Age: 27
Location: Sacramento, California
Occupation: Model and musician
He's looking for a funny girl
Celebrity crush: Tina Fey
Age: 22
Location: Los Angeles
Occupation: Musician
She's looking for someone with a skater, artistic vibe.
Celebrity crush: Johnny Depp
Age: 25
Location: Los Angeles
Occupation: Publicist
She's looking for a romantic, compassionate, supportive (and preferably tall) man.
Celebrity crush: Liam Hemsworth
Age: 21
Location: New Haven, Connecticut
Occupation: College student
She's never had a boyfriend, but she's looking for a funny and goofy guy.
Celebrity crush: Odell Beckham Jr.
Age: 25
Location: Vancouver, Washington
Occupation: Analyst for Nike
She's looking for someone who is motivated, independent, fun, wild and spontaneous
Biggest pet peeve in a partner: Loud chewer
Age: 21
Location: Los Angeles
Occupation: Marketing student
She's looking for a spiritual, loving, friendly, funny and authentic guy
Celebrity crush: The Rock
Age: 24
Location: New York City
Occupation: Advertising executive
Loves: Traveling, mystery movies, beach volleyball and rollerblading
Celebrity crush: Shawn Mendes
Love Island premieres Tuesday, July 9 at 8 p.m. on CBS. New episodes air every weeknight through Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. on CBS.
