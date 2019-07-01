Meet CBS's First Love Island US Contestants

Do you have room in your life for another reality show full of attractive singles looking for love? CBS sure hopes so, because they're introducing the US version of the hit UK series Love Island with a special 90-minute episode on Tuesday, July 9. New one-hour episodes following every weeknight through Wednesday, Aug. 7.

For those unfamiliar with the hit reality show (the original is on Hulu), Love Island begins with a group of contestants—Islanders—in a beautiful location (Fiji for CBS). Every few days the islanders couple-up, and those who fail to find a partner to couple-up with risk being dumped from the competition. The road to romance isn't always an easy one. CBS will introduce new contestants and dramatic twists in the competition as it continues weekly. Viewers at home have a chance to shape the competition with the Love Island app. The app also has exclusive content.