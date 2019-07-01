A Tale of 2 Weddings: Breaking Down Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's and Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Big Days

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic, Lester Cohen/WireImage
by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jul. 1, 2019 5:53 AM
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic, Lester Cohen/WireImage
Wedding season is in full swing.
Over the weekend, Joe Jonas tied the knot with Sophie Turner in France, and Jax Taylor wed Brittany Cartwright in the bride's home state of Kentucky.
There were quite a few similarities between these celebrations, too. For starters, both couples said "I do" on Saturday, June 29. So, they shouldn't have any trouble remembering each other's anniversaries.
In addition, both weddings were star-studded affairs. The Jonas Brothers band member and the Game of Thrones star invited several of their famous family members to their big day, including Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Danielle Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. They also had many of their celebrity pals in attendance, including Maisie Williams, Diplo and Dan + Shay. Similarly, Jax and Brittany invited many of their Vanderpump Rules' co-stars to their nuptials—including Lisa Vanderpump, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute and Scheana Shay. Lance Bass also officiated the bride and groom's ceremony.
What's more, both couples wed in extravagant venues. Joe and Sophie exchanged vows for the second time at the Château de Tourreau in Provence—a luxurious estate that sits on 20 acres of grounds and includes numerous amenities, including a courtyard, infinity pool and sports facility. Meanwhile, Brittany and Jax became husband and wife at the Kentucky Castle in Versailles, KY. The medieval-style venue sits on 55 acres and also includes many high-end features, such as a farm-to-table restaurant, a spa and picturesque grounds.
Still, there were some major differences between the couples' big days. From the fashion to the décor, each duo was able to make their big day their own. Another notable difference? The price. Of course, every wedding is special no matter how big or small the budget. But for those hoping to draw inspiration from these two weddings, here's a breakdown of just the venue costs.
For Joe and Sophie's wedding, it's been estimated that the venue and catering costs for 30 guests alone can reach upwards of over $45,000—a bit more expensive than their Las Vegas nuptials. So, the more people couples invite, the more the costs go up. Even just staying at the chateau can be a bit expensive. According to the venue's current rates, rooms can cost anywhere from about $255 to over $480 per night. Other costs for services and rentals, such as a tent, were not listed.
If couples want to rent the entire Kentucky Castle for a Saturday wedding during peak season (a.k.a. from April to October) like Jax and Brittany, they'll need to start by paying $16,500 to occupy all of the castle's venues. They'll also need to cover the cost of all of the lodging. According to the current rates on venue's booking site, these room rates can start from about $265 to over $1,200. But that's not all. There's also a $15,000 food and beverage requirement. If couples also want to rent the gardens outside of the castle walls, they'll need to pay $7 per person. Costs to rent the entire 55-acre property were not listed on the website.
Of course, there are also service charges. For instance, it costs $150 per server. There is one server per every 20 buffet guests or one server per every 10 plated guests. Couples can also pay for security guards. Each guard costs $200, and there is one guard per every 40 guests. There's also the cost of parking attendants—each costing $50.
