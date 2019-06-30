Christina Anstead's Husband Jokes Her Baby Shower Is Like ''Walking Into the Lion's Den''

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Jun. 30, 2019 6:10 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Christina Anstead, Ant Anstead, Baby Shower, Instagram

Instagram

Christina Anstead is getting closer and closer to giving birth to her third child, a baby boy.

The Flip or Flop star celebrated her baby shower on Sunday afternoon with her closest friends, family members and two kids—Taylor and Brayden—who she shares with ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa.

The blonde beauty's husband, Ant Anstead, let his leading lady take the spotlight at her shower. He only popped in for a bit, but made it known on social media. Naturally, the 40-year-old TV presenter cracked a few jokes about his wife's fabulous party.

"Just dropped into the baby shower (basically imagine walking into the lions den!!!) At least the deserts were off the scale," he cheekily shared on Instagram, along with several snaps of the special event.

He added, "Grabbed what I could! blessed to have so many close friends!! Think I will leave the ladies to it!"

Watch

Christina Anstead Is Pregnant With Her 3rd Child

Additionally, the HGTV star took a moment to highlight her special day on Instagram. "Thank you so much to my amazing bestie @cazeb for throwing me such a dreamy boho baby shower," she shared. "We can't wait to welcome #BabyAnstead to the fam. Had such a beautiful day with friends and family."

The couple first announced their exciting baby news back in March. "@ant_anstead and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September!!" Christina wrote in a sweet social media post. "The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling #5 #Gonnaneedabiggercar!"

This is the pair's first child together. The British TV personality has two kids from his previous relationship, a son, Archie Anstead and a daughter, Amelie Anstead.

With September right around the corner, baby Anstead will be here before they know it.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Christina Anstead , Celebrities , Moms , Babies , Pregnancies , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.