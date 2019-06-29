Lisa Vanderpump, Lance Bass & More Stars Attend Jax and Brittany Cartwright's Wedding

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Jun. 29, 2019 7:08 PM

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Kentucky Castle Rehearsal Dinner

Kels Malicote Photography

Love is in the air!

Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are officially husband and wife. The two tied the knot at the Kentucky Castle in front of close friends, family members and, of course, their Bravo co-stars. From a surprise appearance from Lisa Vanderpump to Lance Bass, who officiated their wedding, the reality TV couple's big day was chock-full of celebrity guests.

In true Brittany fashion, she walked down the aisle in a drop-dead gorgeous ball gown dress that she fell in love with at Kinsley James Bridal in Los Angeles, while her boo donned a classic suit and tie. Their famous friends captured their sweet and unforgettable ceremony on social media, especially as they exchanged their vows. In fact, Claudia Oshry caught the magical moment the brunette beauty told her hubby "you're my lobster." 

Watch

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright's Road to Marriage

The reality TV personality's guests also included fellow co-stars Stassi Schroeder,Lala Kent, Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie, Katie Maloney-SchwartzTom SandovalAriana Madix and Tom Schwartz.

To see everyone who showed up to the star-studded event, take a peek at our gallery below!

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Kentucky Castle Rehearsal Dinner

Kels Malicote Photography

The Girls

Brittany is all smiles with the ladies at the wedding rehearsal dinner.

Lisa Vanderpump, Ken Todd, Randall Emmett

Instagram

Lisa Vanderpump, Ken Todd and Randall Emmett

The Vanderpump Rules star appears with her husband and Lala Kent's fiancé.

Lisa Vanderpump, Ken Todd, Sherri Cartwright

Instagram / Sherri Cartwright

Lisa Vanderpump, Ken Todd and Sherri Cartwright

The two appear with the mother of the bride-to-be.

Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright, Pre-Wedding, Instagram

Instagram / Stassi Schroeder

Stassi Schroeder and Brittany Cartwright

The two appear at a pre-wedding celebration.

Lisa Vanderpump, Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor Pre-Wedding

Instagram / Stassi Schroeder

Lisa Vanderpump

Stassi Schroeder filmed her co-star at one of the pre-wedding bashes.

Stassi Schroeder, Jax Tayor, Pre-Wedding

Instagram / Stassi Schroeder

If You're Going to a Wedding in a Castle...

...you have to dress the part.

Lance Bass, Jax Tayor, Pre-Wedding, Randall Emmett

Instagram / Randall Emmett

Lance Bass

The wedding officiant delivers the goods.

Congrats to the newlyweds on their next chapter!

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

 
