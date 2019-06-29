Lisa Vanderpump, Lance Bass & More Stars Attend Jax and Brittany Cartwright's Wedding

Love is in the air!

Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are officially husband and wife. The two tied the knot at the Kentucky Castle in front of close friends, family members and, of course, their Bravo co-stars. From a surprise appearance from Lisa Vanderpump to Lance Bass, who officiated their wedding, the reality TV couple's big day was chock-full of celebrity guests.

In true Brittany fashion, she walked down the aisle in a drop-dead gorgeous ball gown dress that she fell in love with at Kinsley James Bridal in Los Angeles, while her boo donned a classic suit and tie. Their famous friends captured their sweet and unforgettable ceremony on social media, especially as they exchanged their vows. In fact, Claudia Oshry caught the magical moment the brunette beauty told her hubby "you're my lobster."