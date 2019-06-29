Prince William and Kate Middleton to Visit Pakistan This Fall for the First Time

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Jun. 29, 2019 5:25 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kate Middleton, Prince William

Shutterstock

Ready for take-off!

Prince William and Kate Middleton are packing their bags and headed to Pakistan this fall, according to the Kensington Palace. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Pakistan at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office," a statement from palace read on Saturday. "The visit will take place in the Autumn."

This will mark the couple's first visit to Pakistan, however, their royal family members have been to the South Asian country before, including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and his wife. "Her Majesty The Queen visited Pakistan in 1961 and 1997, and The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall visited in 2006," the palace revealed.

Earlier this week, it was rumored that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were planning to travel to a "variety of Commonwealth countries," according to The Mail on Sunday. The publication reported the royal pair would head to Bangladesh, India, Malaysia and Singapore.

Watch

Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Heading to Asia

Sources told the news outlet that Sri Lanka is also a possible destination, but there is "less likelihood of a stop in Brunei." The palace has yet to confirm if those locations are part of Kate and William's travels.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees Baseball Game

Peter Nicholls/PA Wire

This wouldn't be the first time they've been to Southeast Asia and the South Pacific. The couple made their way there in the fall of 2012. During their trip, they visited Singapore, Malaysia, the Solomon Islands and Tuyalu. They also visited India in 2016.

For their upcoming trip in Pakistan, it's unknown if the royal couple's three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—will join them.

It seems both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be traveling around this time as well. Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed on their joint Instagram account that they will be on their Africa trip this Autumn.

In fact, Britain's High Commissioner to South Africa Nigel Casey accidentally spilled the beans at the Pretoria on Wednesday.

"They are going to be coming back to visit us this autumn," he shared, referring to the royal pair per Jacaranda News. He added it was "great news for us" and "also good news for the South African economy."

It seems, come fall, the royals will have a jam-packed schedule!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Prince William , Kate Middleton , Royals , Travel , Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.