Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Appearance at Baseball Game With Prince Harry...and Archie Gets Gifts!

Batter up!

On Saturday, Meghan Markle stepped out for a surprise and third official appearance since giving birth to baby boy Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in early May. She joined Prince Harry at the Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees baseball game at the London Stadium in support of his Invictus Games Foundation, the first-ever MLB game in Europe.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a black belted short-sleeve Stella McCartney keyhole dress, paired with black Aquazzura flats, while the Duke of Sussex matched her in black polo shirt, pants and shoes.

At the event, they met members of the baseball teams, who presented them with personalized clothing for Archie. The group was all smiles, and Meghan also dished out hugs to some of the players—a breach of royal protocol, which has become expected of the popular and seemingly more modern royal couple. The duke and duchess then made an appearance on the field.