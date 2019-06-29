Lisa Vanderpump Attends Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Pre-Wedding Festivities

It's almost wedding time for Bravo's Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, and it looks like they will be joined by a special, unexpected guest.

The two plan to wed at the Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky on Saturday. Brittany's mother Sherri Cartwright posted on Instagram on Friday night a photo of her with Lisa Vanderpump and her husband and dog, writing, "Lisa & Ken [Todd] has made it to KY."

It was unsure if Lisa would attend the wedding, as she had recently lost her mother, Jean. The reality star's rep had also told E! News that Lisa has temporarily stepped away from filming Vanderpump Rules.

Lisa's mom's death at 84 also comes a year after her brother Mark died last year at age 59.