Lisa Vanderpump Attends Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Pre-Wedding Festivities

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 29, 2019 8:22 AM

It's almost wedding time for Bravo's Vanderpump RulesJax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, and it looks like they will be joined by a special, unexpected guest.

The two plan to wed at the Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky on Saturday. Brittany's mother Sherri Cartwright posted on Instagram on Friday night a photo of her with Lisa Vanderpump and her husband and dog, writing, "Lisa & Ken [Todd] has made it to KY." 

It was unsure if Lisa would attend the wedding, as she had recently lost her mother, Jean. The reality star's rep had also told E! News that Lisa has temporarily stepped away from filming Vanderpump Rules.

Lisa's mom's death at 84 also comes a year after her brother Mark died last year at age 59.

Will Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Film Their Wedding?

Brittany and Jax celebrated their upcoming nuptials with their family and friends, including cast mates Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, at a wedding rehearsal dinner on Thursday. The group also got together for some pre-wedding celebrations on Friday.

Stassi shared a video of Lisa at a pre-wedding bash on Friday.

"Lisa! Are you not supposed to be here?" she asked.

"I am now," she said.

See photos from Jax and Brittany's pre-wedding festivities:

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Kentucky Castle Rehearsal Dinner

Kels Malicote Photography

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright

The two make their entrance to the wedding rehearsal dinner.

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Kentucky Castle Rehearsal Dinner

Kels Malicote Photography

The Guys

Jax is all smiles with the bros at the wedding rehearsal dinner.

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Kentucky Castle Rehearsal Dinner

Kels Malicote Photography

The Girls

Brittany is all smiles with the ladies at the wedding rehearsal dinner.

Lisa Vanderpump, Ken Todd, Randall Emmett

Instagram

Lisa Vanderpump, Ken Todd and Randall Emmett

The Vanderpump Rules star appears with her husband and Lala Kent's fiancé.

Lisa Vanderpump, Ken Todd, Sherri Cartwright

Instagram / Sherri Cartwright

Lisa Vanderpump, Ken Todd and Sherri Cartwright

The two appear with the mother of the bride-to-be.

Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright, Pre-Wedding, Instagram

Instagram / Stassi Schroeder

Stassi Schroeder and Brittany Cartwright

The two appear at a pre-wedding celebration.

Lisa Vanderpump, Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor Pre-Wedding

Instagram / Stassi Schroeder

Lisa Vanderpump

Stassi Schroeder filmed her co-star at one of the pre-wedding bashes.

Stassi Schroeder, Jax Tayor, Pre-Wedding

Instagram / Stassi Schroeder

If You're Going to a Wedding in a Castle...

...you have to dress the part.

Lance Bass, Jax Tayor, Pre-Wedding, Randall Emmett

Instagram / Randall Emmett

Lance Bass

The wedding officiant delivers the goods.

(Bravo and E! are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

