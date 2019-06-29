Lisa Vanderpump Attends Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Pre-Wedding Festivities

It's almost wedding time for Bravo's Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, and it looks like they will be joined by a special, unexpected guest.
The two plan to wed at the Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky on Saturday. Brittany's mother Sherri Cartwright posted on Instagram on Friday night a photo of her with Lisa Vanderpump and her husband and dog, writing, "Lisa & Ken [Todd] has made it to KY."
It was unsure if Lisa would attend the wedding, as she had recently lost her mother, Jean. The reality star's rep had also told E! News that Lisa has temporarily stepped away from filming Vanderpump Rules.
Lisa's mom's death at 84 also comes a year after her brother Mark died last year at age 59.
Brittany and Jax celebrated their upcoming nuptials with their family and friends, including cast mates Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, at a wedding rehearsal dinner on Thursday. The group also got together for some pre-wedding celebrations on Friday.
Stassi shared a video of Lisa at a pre-wedding bash on Friday.
"Lisa! Are you not supposed to be here?" she asked.
"I am now," she said.
See photos from Jax and Brittany's pre-wedding festivities:
Kels Malicote Photography
Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright
The two make their entrance to the wedding rehearsal dinner.
Kels Malicote Photography
The Guys
Jax is all smiles with the bros at the wedding rehearsal dinner.
Kels Malicote Photography
The Girls
Brittany is all smiles with the ladies at the wedding rehearsal dinner.
Instagram
Lisa Vanderpump, Ken Todd and Randall Emmett
The Vanderpump Rules star appears with her husband and Lala Kent's fiancé.
Instagram / Sherri Cartwright
Lisa Vanderpump, Ken Todd and Sherri Cartwright
The two appear with the mother of the bride-to-be.
Instagram / Stassi Schroeder
Stassi Schroeder and Brittany Cartwright
The two appear at a pre-wedding celebration.
Instagram / Stassi Schroeder
Lisa Vanderpump
Stassi Schroeder filmed her co-star at one of the pre-wedding bashes.
Instagram / Stassi Schroeder
If You're Going to a Wedding in a Castle...
...you have to dress the part.
Instagram / Randall Emmett
Lance Bass
The wedding officiant delivers the goods.
(Bravo and E! are part of the NBCUniversal family.)