Lady Gaga Dresses in Head to Toe Rainbow for Stonewall Day

"This is a celebration of all of you in every single way. Four million people in New York City to celebrate their Pride. I may not, to some people, some people, I may not even be considered a part of this community even though I like girls sometimes. I would never degrade the fight you have all endured, the adversity that you have all been through to truly be seen, to be heard or the struggles that you have been through to love yourselves and to seek that love from other people," she said on the outside stage before a packed crowd.

"Honestly, I really, really love you. You are strong. You are so strong. You welcomed me into your community in the most beautiful of ways that I will never forget. My whole life changed because of you," Gaga continued.