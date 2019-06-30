Khloe Kardashian Explodes Over Jordyn Woods' Red Table Talk Interview & Leaves Kris Jenner Speechless

Did Khloe Kardashian reach her breaking point?

On Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 16 finale, the Good American boss got "her anger out" following Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods' betrayal. At first, Khloe seemed "quiet" and "numb" amid the cheating scandal—which concerned sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.

Thus, in order to lift Khloe's spirits, the twosome suggested a Palm Springs getaway. However, the Kardashians had no idea that the long weekend would go on to take an emotional turn.

"F--k these hoes! For sure," Khloe exclaimed over dinner. "How everyone told me how aggressive and crazy I am? I'm gonna go back to the old Khlo-money."

And the Revenge Body star seemed to mean it as she had Kim call momager Kris Jenner to let her know that they were done playing nice.

"This s--t is so f--king wack that these f--king bitches think they can go ahead and f--k our men," an enraged Khloe told Kris over the phone. "Mom, they're gonna try to f--k your man in a second."

"We're not doing this the Kris Jenner way anymore," a calm Kim added.