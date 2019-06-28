Katharine McPhee and David Foster Are Married

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are officially husband and wife!

A source tells E! News exclusively that the musical pair tied the knot during a romantic ceremony today at the church of St. Yeghiche in London. Their family and friends, including David's daughters Sara and Erin Foster, were in attendance for what is Foster's fifth wedding and Katharine's second.

"Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow,' was released right after Idol. Today... I'm marrying the man who produced it," she posted on Instagram earlier in the day. "Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn't it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David."

According to a source, the couple exchanged vows at the altar in a traditional manner about 35 minutes into the ceremony. "It was a very quick but traditional ceremony," our insider shared. "Katharine looked stunning in a classic Zac Posen simple white gown."

The duo kicked off the celebrations earlier this week. On Thursday, alongside their close family and friends, the couple rented out a tour bus and went sightseeing through London. "Katharine was popping champagne bottles and everyone was singing to the music," a source tells E! News. "It was a great time."