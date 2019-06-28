What Khloe Kardashian Really Thought About Tristan Thompson's Birthday Wishes

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jun. 28, 2019 10:30 AM
Khloe Kardashian was just as surprised as many people were when her ex Tristan Thompson penned her a sweet birthday tribute.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turned 35 on Thursday. That day, Tristan posed a photo of her with their 1-year-old daughter True Thompson on Instagram, writing, "Happy birthday @khloekardashian. You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out. Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko."
"They thought it was very calculated and that Tristan was trying to make himself look good. It wasn't necessary and Khloe didn't understand why he did it," a source told E! News about the birthday post. "It took her by surprise that he would publicly wish her a happy birthday."
"They don't talk about anything but True, so it was out of the blue and seemed like Tristan was trying to repair his image," the source continued. "They could all see through it."
Khloe and Tristan called it quits in February after about two years following allegations he and Jordyn Woods, her sister Kylie Jenner's BFF, had had an intimate encounter, which came less than a year after he was first accused of being unfaithful to the reality star.
Khloe and Tristan reconciled after the first cheating scandal, putting on a united front for months, including at Khloe's 34th birthday party. At the time, he did not post a tribute to her on his Instagram feed.
Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?