Katharine McPhee's Secrets to Being a "Calm and Collected" Bride Include a Facial and Xanax (Maybe)

Katharine McPhee's wedding is approaching and she's staying calm.

The actress is set to tie the knot with her longtime beau, famed record producer David Foster, and with vows ahead, the songstress is getting prepped and primped.

She bride-to-be took to social media on Friday mid-facial to share her tips for chilling out before walking down the aisle. "The secret to a calm and collected bride. And maybe a little Xanax. But this girl makes me feel soooo good," she wrote as her facialist continued rubbing a serum into her skin with a device.

Later, she shared a selfie while sporting a Charlotte Tilbury dry sheet mask. "Chillin," McPhee wrote.