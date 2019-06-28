Check Out This Hilarious Sneak Peek at Dating #NoFilter's New Season

Missing your weekly dose of uncensored, on-camera blind dates?

The wait's almost over for round 2! E!'s Dating #NoFilter is heading back to late-night TV for a highly anticipated, and if this hysterical new promo is any indication, highly amusing second season. The reality-style comedy series is due to return Tuesday, August 6, at 11 p.m., so cancel your other plans accordingly.

In the spirit of its sophomore season, the upcoming premiere will treat audiences to not one, but two back-to-back episodes (the latter will air at 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 6) featuring some hilarious new dating scenarios and a couple of new commentators too.

Joining Dating #NoFilter's roster of wisecracking comedians next season are Steve Furey and Monroe Martin, who—alongside returnees Cara Connors, Kelsey Darragh, Zach Noe Towers and Nightly Pop's Nina Parker—will laugh, smirk, swoon and occasionally face-palm over drinks and a blind date live feed.