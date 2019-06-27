See Scott Disick Sing "Sister" Khloe Kardashian's Praises: "Khloe's Been Through a Lot!"

Khloe Kardashian is all about keeping it real for reality TV.

The Revenge Body star expressed this sentiment while speaking with E! News' own Justin Sylvester. As Keeping Up With the Kardashians is in the midst of covering the Tristan Thompson-Jordyn Woods cheating scandal, Sylvester asked how the Good American mogul felt about "reliving" the ordeal.

"Yes, this is what we signed up for—I'm not complaining about it—I would say this time frame of it is, I would say, harder," Khloe reflected during the joint Revenge Body/Flip It Like Disick junket. "We can't just show the good. That's not what reality is."

While this may be a hard time for Kardashian, she thankfully has "brother" Scott Disick in her corner. Thus, it wasn't surprising when Disick had supportive words for Khloe during their interview.