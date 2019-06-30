Big Little Lies and the Slap Heard 'Round the World

There's a lot to talk about after tonight's episode of Big Little Lies, and we will get to it, we promise.

But first we gotta talk about that slap.

Mary Louise (Meryl Streep) showed up unannounced at the pumpkin carving party Madeline (Reese Witherspoon) was holding, to which she was not invited. She brought a cake to be nice, but she very, very quickly brought all her Mary Louise-yness out. She wondered where her third grand child was, then announced she had rented an apartment in the exact same building as Jane (Shailene Woodley) and Ziggy (Iain Armitage), and she just couldn't wait to have all three boys over for sleepovers.

Celeste (Nicole Kidman) pulled her aside to just let her know she was overstepping a bit, moving into the same building as her son's rape victim, and Mary Louise wondered yet again if Jane really was a rape victim.