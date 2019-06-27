Allison Williams Splits From Husband Ricky Van Veen After Four Years

Allison Williams is splitting from husband Ricky Van Veen after nearly four years of marriage.

The couple announced their divorce in an exclusive statement to Page Six. The Girls star and Facebook exec state that they mutually decided to "separate as a couple."

"We are grateful for the friendship that we have and will continue to have," the statement concludes.

It's been several months since the actress and co-founder of CollegeHumor have been seen together. Their last public appearance together was at the Oscar Awards in March 2018.

Their relationship first began in 2011, when Allison was still working on the set of Girls. They eventually got engaged during a viewing party of The Bachelor before tying the knot in a ranch wedding in 2015.