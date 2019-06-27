Stranger Things x Nike Collab Is Here!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When it comes to brand collaborations, Stranger Things has been killin' it this year. There's the Hawkins summer-themed collection from H&M, delish desserts from Baskin Robbins and an Upside Down Whopper at Burger King, not to mention items from last year's Forever 21 collab are still available.

Now Nike joins in on the fun with their Stranger Things sneaker and athleisure collab. The first part of the collection drops today and features shoes, sweats, hoodies and a Hawkins snapback. Plus, each shoe comes complete with original-inspired Nike packaging and special edition pins.

So get shopping—these items are sure to be snapped up faster than Eggos!