Stranger Things x Nike Collab Is Here!

by Katherine Riley | Thu., Jun. 27, 2019 12:37 PM

When it comes to brand collaborations, Stranger Things has been killin' it this year. There's the Hawkins summer-themed collection from H&M, delish desserts from Baskin Robbins and an Upside Down Whopper at Burger King, not to mention items from last year's Forever 21 collab are still available.

Now Nike joins in on the fun with their Stranger Things sneaker and athleisure collab. The first part of the collection drops today and features shoes, sweats, hoodies and a Hawkins snapback. Plus, each shoe comes complete with original-inspired Nike packaging and special edition pins.

So get shopping—these items are sure to be snapped up faster than Eggos!

E-Comm: Stranger Things x Nike collab

Stranger Things Hawkins High Air Tailwind Sneakers

Show your Hawkins school spirit as you race through the Upside Down.

SHOP NOW: $120 at Nike

E-Comm: Stranger Things x Nike collab

Stranger Things Hawkins High T-Shirt

Rally for for Hawkins High in this graphic tee.

SHOP NOW: $40 at Nike

E-Comm: Stranger Things x Nike collab

Stranger Things Hawkins High Blazer Mid Sneakers

We could see Steve rockin' these high tops, can't you?

SHOP NOW: $120 at Nike

E-Comm: Stranger Things x Nike collab

Stranger Things Hawkins High T-Shirt

The vintage-logo tee also comes in green.

SHOP NOW: $40 at Nike

E-Comm: Stranger Things x Nike collab

Stranger Things Hawkins High Cortez Sneakers

These sneaks feature the Hawkins High logo on the back and the Stranger Things logo on the tongue tab.

SHOP NOW: $120 at Nike

E-Comm: Stranger Things x Nike collab

Stranger Things Hawkins High Hoodie

While this plush sweatshirt might not fight off demogorgons, it'll sure keep you cozy.

SHOP NOW: $70 at Nike

E-Comm: Stranger Things x Nike collab

Stranger Things Hawkins High Hoodie

And it comes in green!

SHOP NOW: $70 at Nike

E-Comm: Stranger Things x Nike collab

Stranger Things Hawkins High Cap

This cap is perfect for all of those bike rides through Hawkins.

SHOP NOW: $32 at Nike

E-Comm: Stranger Things x Nike collab

Stranger Things Hawkins High Fleece Pants

These cozy bottoms were made for binge-watching.

SHOP NOW: $65 at Nike

E-Comm: Stranger Things x Nike collab

Stranger Things OG Collection Cortez Sneakers

If you're running from the Mind Flayer, you better do it in style.

SHOP NOW: $120 at Nike (available July 1)

E-Comm: Stranger Things x Nike collab

Stranger Things OG Collection Air Tailwind Sneakers

These sneaks will take you to the Palace Arcade and beyond...way beyond.

SHOP NOW: $120 at Nike (available July 1)

E-Comm: Stranger Things x Nike collab

Stranger Things OG Collection Blazer Mid Sneakers

These shoes will keep you on your toes as you navigate the Hawkins tunnels.

SHOP NOW: $120 at Nike (available July 1)

