Dog the Bounty Hunter Calls Beth Chapman the "Sexiest Woman I've Ever Touched" in New Footage

It's a once in a lifetime love that deserves to be celebrated.

One day after Beth Chapman passed away after a battle with throat cancer, WGN America is sharing new footage of the reality star and her husband Dog the Bounty Hunter.

In fact, the clip just released showcases the couple's strong love and bond for each other.

When asked to describe Dog in five words, Beth doesn't hesitate to call him "smart, strong, courageous, funny, brave."

And as the tables turn, Dog is quick to have some innocent fun in his answer. "She's very mean. She's not as smart as I am but almost there," he joked as Beth rolled her eyes. "She's my everything. She's the sexiest women I've ever touched in my life. She's a pure girl! There's no tomboy in this baby girl."