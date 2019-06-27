Dog the Bounty Hunter's Beth Chapman to Be Cremated Before Family Memorials

Beth Chapman's family is coming together for a fond farewell. 

E! News can confirm the Dog the Bounty Hunter star will be cremated, per her final wishes.

"There will be memorial services in Hawaii and Colorado," Beth's attorney shared with E! News. "The details are still being finalized."

The news comes as Dog the Bounty Hunter and those closest to Beth continue to mourn her loss. In his first televised interview since Beth's passing, Dog thanked friends and fans from around the world for their support and tributes.

"You kind of try to remember that you're celebrating life, but right now we're mourning the death," he shared with Hawaii News Now. "For a few years we knew this day would come. It came really unexpected, really fast."

Dog added, "The cancer gig, of course, we gotta find a cure. Because all we have now is some get lucky, but most pass away."

Beth was hospitalized in April and again this past Saturday as she battled throat cancer. She would pass away Wednesday morning after being placed in a medically induced coma.

"It's 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven," Dog tweeted. "We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."

Since Beth's passing, family and friends have offered their condolences both online and in private.

"I'll never forget you, mama. You were such a strong woman, and you taught me to always be strong," her youngest daughter Bonnie Chapman shared. "You were strong for everyone, and you taught me it's okay to let go." 

