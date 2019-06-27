Kelly Ripa Just Made Us Feel Old With Her Latest—and Greatest—Family Throwback

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Jun. 27, 2019 10:28 AM
Kids grow up so fast these days.
For many loyal daytime TV fans, they feel like they've had a front-row seat to watching Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' kids go from kids to teenagers.
After all, the talk-show host is open about her family dynamics on Live With Kelly and Ryan.
In a new Instagram post, however, Kelly inadvertently gave fans a reason to feel old with a sweet throwback photo of her family.
"#tbt 2011 vs. 2019 Les murs sont devenus plus petits," she wrote on social media with her husband and three kids enjoying a picture-perfect vacation.
It's just one of the countless memories this family has experienced in between busy work commitments and school schedules.
And with the summer season just kicking off, perhaps this is the first of many vacations to come in the months ahead.
Until then, we compiled just some of our favorite family moments with the Ripa and Consuelos family in our gallery below.
From kids to teenagers! "#tbt 2011 vs. 2019 Les murs sont devenus plus petits," Kelly Ripa shared in an Instagram post that showed just how much her kids have grown.
"The Graduate #2019," Kelly Ripa wrote on Instagram when celebrating Lola's latest accomplishment.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
When Kelly Ripa received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, her entire family including kids Lola, Michael and Joaquin couldn't help but attend.
When it's time to celebrate a big event, you can count on the entire family to join in and celebrate.
When you're family is this beautiful, you would likely be posing for selfies more often than not too.
Holidays always bring family together and this famous crew is no exception.
Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Back in 2003, Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa celebrated the opening night for A Year With Frog and Toad at Maxine's in New York City.
Jim Spellman/WireImage
Back in 2001, Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa took their son to the ATLANTIS The Lost Empire premiere at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City.
Whether they are traveling somewhere hot and tropical or cool and snowy, this family always knows how to have a good time.
Have a great summer you guys!
