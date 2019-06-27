Tristan Thompson Wishes the "Most Beautiful Human" Khloe Kardashian a Happy Birthday

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, George Pimentel/Getty Images
Happy birthday, Khloe Kardashian!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turned 35 years old on Thursday. To celebrate the major milestone, her ex, Tristan Thompson, shared a celebratory message on Instagram.
"Happy birthday @khloekardashian," the Cleveland Cavaliers player wrote alongside a photo of the Good American head holding their daughter True Thompson. "You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out. Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko."
The message came about four months after the two called it quits. The reality star and the athlete had been dating for over two years but broke up following his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods.
"As much as these people hurt us, I also know that if this can make them better and if I can be that person then…Like, I know I'm strong enough to do that," she said during an episode of the show. "It just sucks it has to be so public."
This wasn't the first time Tristan had been accused of infidelity. Just days before Khloe gave birth to their baby girl, reports spread that he had been unfaithful.
Despite all the drama, Khloe continues to co-parent her first child with Tristan. As fans will recall, she invited her former basketball beau to their daughter's birthday party back in April. She also recently opened up to E! News about finding the "beauty" in life.
"Life is about ups and downs and I don't think I planned—obviously, I didn't plan for any of this to happen," she said. "But the beauty is that we can survive anything in life, and it's about a strong mindset and a good support system. It's just life and how you overcome things. Life is great. So, you just gotta find the beauty in it."
Speaking of her support system, Khloe also received birthday messages from her famous family members, including Kim Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.
Happy Birthday @khloekardashian I have never met anyone like you. Inside and out you are one of a kind and just flawless in my eyes. I’m so grateful to have a sister like you. I’m so happy we are so close and that our souls decided to take this trip down to earth around the same time! So lucky to have you in my life. I know this year is going to bring so much joy into your life!
"Happy Birthday @khloekardashian," the KKW Beauty head wrote alongside a photo of Khloe sitting with True and nieces Stormi Webster, Dream Kardashian and Chicago West. "I have never met anyone like you. Inside and out you are one of a kind and just flawless in my eyes. I'm so grateful to have a sister like you. I'm so happy we are so close and that our souls decided to take this trip down to earth around the same time! So lucky to have you in my life. I know this year is going to bring so much joy into your life!"
To my soulmate sister who carries me through life literally, even barefoot on a dirty street. Just know that I will always have your back 👯♀️I would choose you in any lifetime. Happy birthday, you deserve the world. Slob kabobs forever.
In addition, Khloe received some kind words from her loyal fans.
Happy birthday @khloekardashian!!! ❤️🎉💙🎉
"I honestly don't know what to say and I am rarely at a loss for words," she tweeted. "I feel overwhelmed With love and happiness! Thank you for all of your beautiful messages and positive energy! It's not even 10 AM and I feel flooded with emotions! God bless you all and thank you so much."
Enjoy your big day, Khloe!
