RHONJ's Jim Marchese's Son Says Dad Won't Pay for College Because of His Sexuality

The Real Housewives franchise is no stranger to drama, but nothing can compare to the controversy surrounding the Marchese family.

Former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Amber Marchese's stepson, James Marchese, recently started a GoFundMe to help pay for the first your of his college tuition at Fairfield University. The 19-year-old, who goes by Michael, claims his father, Jim Marchese, refuses to help him financially.

"It all started because I came out as gay," Michael told E! News. "I was told that if I ever did anything he didn't approve of, I would be taken out of school, I'd never see my friends again, he was going to hurt my friends if he didn't tell them what he wanted, and then when I started living with my mom, it was he wasn't going to let me talk to my younger siblings on his side of him between him and Amber. I can't talk to them anymore. I don't talk to his side anymore… like everything has been cut off, socially, financially, there's nothing anymore."

"This has nothing to do with sexuality," Jim told E! News, later signaling he is not impressed by the college his son chose.

Michael told E! News that when he was younger, his parents told him "always said when I was younger that I should try and go to an Ivy league school and that'd they pay for it" and told him, 'You need to get the best grades to get into the best schools and don't worry about the cost because we'll pay for it.'"