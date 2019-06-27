Younger's Peter Hermann Read Your Dirty Tweets and Has Some (Hilarious) Thoughts

Social media is thirsty for Peter Hermann.

The Younger actor appears in a hilarious new video for BuzzFeed's "Thirst Tweets" segment, posted to YouTube on Thursday. In the video, we see Hermann react to tweets posted by fans, including one that talks about a having a "rivalry" with his wife, Mariska Hargitay!

"I had three dreams last night about Peter Hermann," the first tweet began. "I never thought my next celebrity rivalry would be with Mariska Hargitay."

"I will say this, you'll lose, hands down, no question," Hermann replied. "And then, my follow-up is just, what were the dreams? But, we can do that offline."