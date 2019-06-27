Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Are Twinning in These Sweet Throwbacks

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Jun. 27, 2019 9:25 AM
It's Khloe Kardashian's birthday and she's celebrating with some sweet memories.
The reality star and Good American mogul turns 35 years old today and, in honor of the milestone, her famous mama Kris Jenner paid tribute to KoKo with a touching message.
"Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny Khloé!!!" the Kardashian matriarch penned on Instagram. "I love you more than words can ever describe and I am so happy God chose me to be your mommy."
Kris continued, "You are truly one of the most amazing souls I have ever known and I am so blessed every single day to have you in my life. I love you my precious girl and I'm so proud of you."
The momager also complimented her daughter, calling her "the best daughter mom sister and friend."
To top off her birthday tribute, Kris shared a handful of photos of Khloe through the years, including one of her, Kris and granddaughter True Thompson all with their tongues out in the pool on vacation.
In another slide, Kris shared a side-by-side comparison of Khloe and True as babies striking a similar adorable pose. Too cute!
While the two share the sweetest smile, a fan also noticed a similarity between Khloe and another member of her famous family.
"Khloe and Reign [Disick] look just alike in that last pic!" one commenter observed.
Naturally, many of Khloe's relatives have taken to social media to share well wishes for the birthday girl, including big sister Kim Kardashian.
"Happy Birthday @khloekardashian I have never met anyone like you. Inside and out you are one of a kind and just flawless in my eyes," she wrote to her sibling. "I'm so grateful to have a sister like you. I'm so happy we are so close and that our souls decided to take this trip down to earth around the same time! So lucky to have you in my life. I know this year is going to bring so much joy into your life!"
Cheers to Khloe on her 35th birthday!
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE
