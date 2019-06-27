Lisa Vanderpump: "There Was No Chance of Reuniting" at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion

It's no secret that Lisa Vanderpump sat out of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills upcoming season nine reunion—and isn't returning for next season of RHOBH—but now she's opening up about why she didn't join Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Denise Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi and Camille Grammer to hash out the season with Andy Cohen.

LVP responded to viewers on Twitter about her decision to skip the reunion and her time on this season that was filled with drama about Puppygate and accusations of planting stories. In a tweet, Lisa said there was no chance of reuniting with her costars and alluded to the previous years where she felt ganged up on. "I was done, it was just too vicious this time, I wasn't in the same place emotionally," she said, adding "#BULLIES."