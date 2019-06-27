Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals Why Carrie Bradshaw Wore Mismatched Shoes on Sex and the City

While it's been 15 years since Sex and the City ended, Sarah Jessica Parker is just now answering a burning question about Carrie Bradshaw's wardrobe.

On Tuesday, the Instagram account Every Outfit on Sex & the City posted a picture from season three episode 13. The snapshot showed Parker's character walking with Kim Cattrall's character, Samantha Jones, and Cynthia Nixon's character, Miranda Hobbes, while wearing a mismatched pair of Christian Louboutin shoes.

"THE MYSTERY OF THE MISMATCHED LOUBS," the account captioned the image. "Did Carrie buy these mismatched sandals straight off the rack? Or did she purchase two separate pairs and mix them together herself? Are they a metaphor for her inability to choose between Aidan and Big? Unfortunately, we have no answers. But, we do maintain that this is one of her most compelling footwear moments on the series."

Luckily, the 54-year-old actress was able to shine some light on the situation.