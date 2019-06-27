Dog the Bounty Hunter Tearfully Recalls Beth Chapman's Final Words Before Her Death

Dog the Bounty Hunter is mourning the death of his wife Beth Chapman.

The TV personality spoke to reporters from outside his home in Hawaii on Wednesday and opened up about his grief.

Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman, described the past few days as the "most terrible time in someone's life."

"You kind of try to remember you're celebrating the life, but right now we're mourning the death," he said in footage captured by Hawaii News Now. "So, it's not good."

While he said Beth knew "for a few years" this day would come, he still described her death as "very unexpected" and "really fast." He also teared up discussing how his wife's belongings were still just as she'd left them.

Speaking about his wife's cancer battle, he said she "fought hard" and that a cure needed to be found. He also spoke about the sweet tokens Beth left him before she passed.

"I got notes in my pillowcases, on my sink, in my shaving thing," he said, noting that his spouse was "somewhat of a control person." "I mean, you know, she's still telling me what to wear."