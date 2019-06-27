Dog the Bounty Hunter Tearfully Recalls Beth Chapman's Final Words Before Her Death

Dog the Bounty Hunter is mourning the death of his wife Beth Chapman.

The TV personality spoke to reporters from outside his home in Hawaii on Wednesday and opened up about his grief.

Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman, described the past few days as the "most terrible time in someone's life." 

"You kind of try to remember you're celebrating the life, but right now we're mourning the death," he said in footage captured by Hawaii News Now. "So, it's not good."

While he said Beth knew "for a few years" this day would come, he still described her death as "very unexpected" and "really fast." He also teared up discussing how his wife's belongings were still just as she'd left them. 

Speaking about his wife's cancer battle, he said she "fought hard" and that a cure needed to be found. He also spoke about the sweet tokens Beth left him before she passed.

"I got notes in my pillowcases, on my sink, in my shaving thing," he said, noting that his spouse was "somewhat of a control person." "I mean, you know, she's still telling me what to wear."

He then said he "loved her so much."

"It's just incredible when you walk alone in the bedroom, and she was just there two days ago," he said. "I just hope to God there's a God. I've always trained myself 'What would Jesus do?' I hope I'm not just talking to myself."

Tearing up, he then added, "I hope there is a God and, if there is, I'm going to see my honey again. And that's all we can do is hope." 

Near the end of the interview, he also shared Beth's final words.

"When she had an attack, I didn't know anything to do but say 'in Jesus' name' and hold her. And when I said 'in Jesus' name' she said, 'Say it again. Say it more,'" he recalled, choking up. "Then she, you know, told the girls and everybody with her mouth and stuff—she came out of it a couple times—'I love you,' 'Are you guys all OK?' 'Don't worry,' but she never accepted it."

Beth Chapman, Duane Chapman, Dog the Bounty Hunter, CMT Awards

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Beth died at the age of 51 on Wednesday following her battle with throat cancer. Her passing came shortly after news broke she had been placed in a medically induced coma over the weekend at Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu. Several stars have since paid tribute to Beth on social media.

To watch Dog's full interview, visit Hawaii News Now.

