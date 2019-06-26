Chris Pine, Dustin Hoffman & More Stars Who Cheekily Play Hide-and-Seek With Paparazzi

Oh, snap!

Chris Pine is very much a hot topic in Hollywood, as he gets ready to grace the big screen with Gal Gadot in the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 film. Reprising his role as Steve Trevor, there's been lot of mystery surrounding his character in the sequel, especially after what happened in the first movie. So, naturally, the 38-year-old actor is high on the paparazzi list.

Recently, the Los Angeles native taunted and teased pesky photographers during an afternoon stroll with his girlfriend and English actress, Annabelle Wallis. The two were spotted out and about in New York City, and he decided to get playful with the paparazzi. Pine's idea of fun? He hid behind trash cans and pretended to hold an invisible camera.

This isn't the first time a celeb has played hide-and-seek with photographers. Pop culture lovers might recall that time when Shia LaBeouf showed up to the Nymphomaniac Volume I premiere with an interesting accessory: a brown paper bag over his head.